Picture of the Day Why dogs are the big, friendly wolf

Dogs’ ability to communicate and interact with humans is one of the most astonishing differences between them and their wild cousins, wolves. A new study identifies genetic changes that are linked to dogs’ human-directed social behaviors and suggests there is a common underlying genetic basis for hyper-social behavior in both dogs and humans. Shown here, a graduate research assistant at Oregon State University interacts with a gray wolf.

Image credit: Monty Sloan