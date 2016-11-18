Picture of the Day The break of waves

Naval ship design must account for interactions between the vessel, ocean waves, sea spray and the air. This simulation, generated using Longhorn at the Texas Advanced Computing Center, shows the turbulence that results as water flows past an airfoil acting as a ship’s hull. The U.S. Navy uses such simulations to learn how water interacts with vessels. This includes understanding the power needed to overcome water resistance and the signature the ship leaves in its wake. Modeling also helps determine how waves affect ship stability.

Image credit: Paul A. Navratil, William Barth and Karla Vega, Texas Advanced Computing Center, University of Texas at Austin (TACC)