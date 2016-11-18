Picture of the Day Where it all starts

To address some of the most complex problems confronting society requires large-scale, long-term investments in fundamental research. The new knowledge and technologies derived from those investments inevitably benefit industry and other sectors. Shown in this image from the Emergent Behaviors of Integrated Cellular Systems (EBICS): A collection of motor neuron processes (green) extends from a motor neuron cluster (blue) to connect via synapses to a muscle strip (purple). EBICS is working to solve health, security and environmental problems through the construction of living, multicellular machines.

Visit Website | Image credit: Tatsuya Osaki/Department of Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology