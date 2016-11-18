Picture of the Day A hungry starfish larva

William Gilpin of Stanford University and his fellow researchers found out the school was offering classes at its marine village on the Pacific Ocean, so they headed out, ready for a break from the lab. What they ended up learning surprised them: Starfish move using hundreds of elaborate, tube-like feet and they also seem to control the waters around them. "A Hungry Starfish Larva" is essentially an elaborate time-lapse photo, created when all of the vortices the starfish makes were imaged and combined into one surprisingly delicate image of the starfish's superpower. Those vortices aren't just for fun: They're for softly pulling algae into a starfish larva's tiny mouth.

Visit Website | Image credit: William Gilpin, Vivek N. Prakash, Manu Prakash