Picture of the Day The Elephant Trunk Nebula

This image of the Elephant Trunk Nebula was taken with the Mosaic camera on the WIYN 0.9-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory located near Tucson, Arizona. The Elephant Trunk is a dense, elongated cloud of gas inside a bright cluster of stars known as IC 1396. The trunk conceals many young protostars that are in the process of forming.

Visit Website | Image credit: T.A. Rector, University of Alaska Anchorage; WIYN/NOAO/AURA/NSF