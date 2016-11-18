Picture of the Day Gulf killifish embryos show abnormalities

Gulf killifish (Fundulus grandis) embryos exposed to sediments from oiled locations in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 and 2011 show developmental abnormalities, including heart defects, delayed hatching and reduced hatching success. Researchers discovered that crude oil toxicity continued to sicken the killifish for at least more than a year after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf. Researchers collected fish from an oiled site and exposed killifish embryos in the lab to sediment collected from oiled sites at Isle Grande Terre within Barataria Bay, Louisiana.

Visit Website | Image credit: Benjamin Dubansky, Louisiana State University