Picture of the Day Einstein ring

An Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) image of the gravitationally lensed galaxy SDP.81. The bright orange central region of the ring (ALMA’s highest resolution observation ever) reveals the glowing dust in this distant galaxy. The surrounding lower-resolution portions of the ring trace the millimeter wavelength light emitted by carbon monoxide.

Image credit: ALMA (NRAO/ESO/NAOJ); B. Saxton NRAO/AUI/NSF