Picture of the Day What will scientists learn from August's total solar eclipse?

The totality--view of the sun when a total solar eclipse has arrived--of a complete solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, will be the first to cross the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century, giving scientists a unique opportunity to observe the sun's corona with an array of technologies and methodologies. Findings from these eclipse experiments will advance our knowledge of the sun's complex and mysterious magnetic field as well as its effect on Earth's atmosphere.

Visit Website | Image credit: NOAA