Picture of the Day Shape of Lake Ontario generates whiteout blizzards

Lake-effect storms begin when a cold mass of air moves over relatively warm water. The heat and moisture from the water destabilize the air mass and cause intense, long-lasting storms. Lake-effect snow is common in the Great Lakes region and in areas downwind of large bodies of water, including the Great Salt Lake. Researchers now report that these intense snowstorms are fueled by air circulation driven by the heat released by the lake, and that the shoreline geography of Lake Ontario affects the formation and location of this circulation. The result? Very heavy snowfall. Incorporating considerations of shoreline geography into weather forecast models can help predict which communities might be most affected by snowstorms. Understanding the effect of breezes that arise from the shore's shape is the key.

Visit Website | Image credit: University of Utah