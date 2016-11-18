Picture of the Day A new hope for T-cell therapy

A team of scientists has developed a new method for improving T-cell manufacture by focusing on the materials involved in this process. T cells play a key role in the body's immune response against pathogens. As a new class of therapeutic approaches, T cells are being harnessed to fight cancer, promising more precise, longer-lasting mitigation than traditional, chemical-based approaches. A current bottleneck in these approaches and other Adoptive T-cell Therapies is the production of sufficient numbers of high-quality T cells. The new research uses a polymer mesh to activate the T cells, a critical step for their production. This approach simplifies processing compared to systems in use today.

Visit Website | Image credit: Lance Kam/Columbia Engineering