Picture of the Day Making camp at AP3

Members of the Antarctic Peninsula Paleontology Project, or AP3, make camp on Seymour and Vega islands in the Antarctic Peninsula region, a crucial area for fossils. The National Science Foundation, through the U.S. Antarctic Program, funds the activities of and logistically supports AP3, which conducted expeditions to Antarctica in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Led by paleontologists, the AP3 team also comprises geologists, anatomists, ecologists and biologists. The group is focused on unearthing fossils from dinosaurs that lived between 100 and 40 million years ago, what scientists refer to as the Cretaceous-Paleogene, or K-Pg, a period that marks the end of the age of dinosaurs and the rise of mammals.

Visit Website | Image credit: J. Meng/American Museum of Natural History