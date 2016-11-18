Picture of the Day Thunderhead on central plateau of Baffin Island, Canadian Arctic

A thunderhead formed on the central plateau of Baffin Island in the Canadian Arctic north of the Barnes Ice Cap. Scientists from the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, who were in the area working on a National Science Foundation-supported study at the time of the storm, said it produced cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and extensive thunder. Weather such as this was unheard of 50 years ago, when researchers from the institute spent four years in the same area, and is due to the increase in summer temperatures in those intervening years to the point that thunder and lightning are now a frequent occurrence.

