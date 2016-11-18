Picture of the Day Take me to fungi-town

Mushrooms (also called toadstools) are a fleshy fungi that are spore-bearing and grow above ground on soil or on their food source. Most mushrooms have a stem (stipe), a cap (pileus) and gills on the underside of the cap; however, they also come in varieties with or without stems. Some forms of mushrooms deviate from the standard morphology and have more specific names like "bolete," "puffball," "stinkhorn" and "morel." The gills on a mushroom produce microscopic spores that fall in a fine rain of powder from under the caps and help the fungi spread across the ground or its occupant.

