Picture of the Day Detecting cosmic rays from a galaxy far, far away

Where do cosmic rays come from? Solving a 50-year-old mystery, a collaboration of researchers has discovered it's much farther than the Milky Way. The Pierre Auger Collaboration has definitively answered the question of whether cosmic particles come from outside the Milky Way galaxy. Cosmic rays are the nuclei of elements from hydrogen to iron. Studying them gives scientists a way to study matter from outside our solar system--and now, outside our galaxy.

Image credit: Pierre Auger Observatory (CC BY-SA 4.0)