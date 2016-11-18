Picture of the Day Arctic caribou

Caribou (Rangifer tarandus caribou) are found in the northern regions of North America, Europe, Asia and Greenland. As the summer months approach, caribou herds head north in one of the world's great large-animal migrations. Records show that arctic sea ice is at its lowest point in 1,500 years and continues to melt at an accelerated rate. In fact, over the past several decades the Arctic has warmed at twice the global rate. Researchers are studying how ecological communities in the Arctic may be affected by its continued and even accelerated melting over the next decades.

Visit Website | Image credit: Jeff Kerby, Eric Post lab, Penn State University