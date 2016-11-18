Picture of the Day Possible new component of next-generation computers

This is a close-up view of the beam created by a vortex laser. Because the laser beam travels in a corkscrew pattern, encoding information into different vortex twists, it’s able to carry 10 times or more the amount of information than that of conventional lasers. The optics advancement could become a central component of next-generation computers designed to handle society’s growing demand for information sharing.

Visit Website | Image credit: Natalia Litchinitser, University at Buffalo