Robotics motivation
Durable, fast-learning robots that can help with household duties--from clearing the dinner table to sorting laundry by color--would be incredibly welcome family additions. The challenge is creating robots that don't require trained roboticists to program them. Simon, a robot developed at Georgia Tech by National Science Foundation-funded researchers, is one of many robots involved in projects that are redefining how robots and humans interact. For future robots to be more efficient communicators and learners, they need to think like first-time users. So, when Simon says to let him clear your dishes, let him do it.
