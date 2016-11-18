Picture of the Day Counting seals

Scientists are asking for the public’s help to look through thousands of satellite images of Antarctica in the first-ever, comprehensive count of Weddell seals. Documenting the seals’ population trends over time will help scientists better understand the effects of climate change and commercial fishing in the Antarctic. Last summer, the researchers completed a successful pilot program with help from more than 5,000 volunteers who counted seals from satellite images of sea ice in the Ross Sea. The team is now ready to expand the project to the entire continent.

