Picture of the Day The olfactory necklace

Researchers at Harvard Medical School have uncovered a new and different way that some odors are sensed in what is known as the "olfactory necklace," a subsystem of sensory neurons whose axons encircle the olfactory bulb, which they explored in mice. The new class of chemoreceptors, they discovered, defines an alternative mechanism for odor detection and a novel logic for mammalian olfaction that has more in common with taste than with smell.

Visit Website | Image credit: Daniel Bear, Datta Laboratory, Harvard Medical School