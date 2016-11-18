Picture of the Day Octobot

This robot, dubbed the "octobot," is the world’s first robot comprised entirely of soft materials. Unlike traditional robots, this prototype, developed by researchers at Harvard University, does not need batteries or electronics to operate. One day, more sophisticated, entirely soft robots like these may find themselves in our everyday lives. Building a soft robot that is entirely compliant has been a challenge for researchers. The electric power and control systems needed, such as batteries and circuit boards, are rigid and until now, soft-bodied robots have been either tethered to an off-board system or rigged with hard components.

Image credit: Lori K. Sanders, Michael Wehner and Ryan L. Truby/Harvard University