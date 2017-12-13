Picture of the Day One thousand feet of ice may contain more than half a million years of climate history

The oldest ice core ever drilled outside the polar regions may contain ice that formed during the Stone Age -- more than 600,000 years ago, long before modern humans appeared. Researchers from the United States and China are now studying the core -- nearly as long as the Empire State Building is tall -- to assemble one of the longest-ever records of Earth's climate history. What they've found so far provides dramatic evidence of a recent and rapid temperature rise at some of the highest, coldest mountain peaks in the world. In 2015, the researchers ventured to the Guliya Ice Cap in Tibet, where the team captured the ice core.

Image credit: Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center