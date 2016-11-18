Picture of the Day Genetic hiss-tory

The Crotalus viridis, also known as the western rattlesnake, is one of many snake species to cross paths with National Science Foundation-funded biologist Todd Castoe and his team at the University of Texas, Arlington. Castoe’s research is focused on the extraordinary biological diversity of vertebrates, with a focus on the evolutionary genomics of snakes and other reptiles. Castoe says that scary situations come with the territory when you study venomous reptiles, and he’s been surprised more than once by a snake that was camouflaged well by its surroundings. Perhaps the most frightening field research experience he’s had so far is the time he was caught between two large male rattlesnakes during mating season. The fangs of one of the snakes got caught in Castoe’s clothing and the snake ended up wrapped around his legs. He kept very still, although his heart was certainly racing. Fortunately, the snakes went their separate ways and Castoe wasn’t bitten by either of them.

Image credit: Blair Perry/UT Arlington