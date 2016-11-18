Picture of the Day Nanoscale photonic circuit

Careening through hairpin turns and racing down straightaways, light packets called photons travel the distance in this nanoscale photonic circuit. By embedding lasers a few nanometers in diameter in silicon, developers can fabricate the circuits using techniques already in place in the chip-making industry. Ultra-small devices that harness light, such as these, offer the possibility of transmitting data and manipulating very large numbers at speeds and capacities that electronic devices can’t achieve.

Visit Website | Image credit: Stefan Preble, Rochester Institute of Technology