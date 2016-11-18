Picture of the Day Spring storm at the South Pole Station

A spring storm brought high winds to Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in late September 2011. Almost every peak and average wind record from Sept. 21 to 27 was broken, culminating on the last day with the all-time strongest wind speed ever recorded at the South Pole: peak wind speed was clocked at 58 miles per hour (mph), or 50 knots. The previous record of 55 mph (48kts) was set on Aug. 24, 1989.

