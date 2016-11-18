Picture of the Day A supernova that challenges known theories of how stars end their lives

Supernovae, the explosions of stars, have been observed by the thousands. And in all cases, the transient astronomical events signaled the death of those stars. Researchers have reported a remarkable exception: a star that exploded multiple times over a period of more than 50 years. In the study, the authors calculated that the exploding star was at least 50 times more massive than the sun and probably much larger. Their observations are challenging existing theories on these cosmic catastrophes.

Image credit: NASA, G. Bacon (STScI)