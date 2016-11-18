Picture of the Day Traces of light

The image above depicts a new device for surface enhanced infrared absorption (SEIA) spectroscopy. Infrared light (the white beams) is trapped by tiny gaps in the metal surface, where it can be used to detect trace amounts of matter. The SEIRA advancement could be useful in any scenario that calls for finding traces of molecules, according to one of the scientists who developed the device. This includes but is not limited to drug detection in blood, bomb-making materials, fraudulent art and tracking diseases.

Image credit: Qiaoqiang Gan, University of Buffalo