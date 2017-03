Picture of the Day Auroras and iridium flare over Dark Sector

Auroras and an iridium flare appear over the Dark Sector of Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. An iridium flare is actually sun reflected off an iridium satellite. These satellites provide data and voice communication worldwide and are used by the U.S. Antarctic Program at remote sites.

Visit Website | Image credit: Dr. Keith Vanderlinde, NSF