Picture of the Day Running roaches, flapping moths create a new physics of organisms

Sand-swimming lizards, slithering robotic snakes, dusk-flying moths and running roaches all have one thing in common: They're increasingly being studied by physicists interested in understanding the shared strategies these creatures have developed to overcome the challenges of moving though their environments. Researchers have studied how hawk moths slow their nervous systems to maintain vision during low-light conditions and how muscle is a versatile material able to change function from a brake to a motor or spring.

Visit Website | Image credit: Rob Felt/Georgia Tech