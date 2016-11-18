Picture of the Day The moon’s hidden geology

As the public prepares for the upcoming eclipse, astronomers have released a striking new radar view of the moon. Researchers from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum are using radio telescopes at the Arecibo Observatory and Green Bank Observatory to map the moon with radar. The radar signals, transmitted from the Arecibo telescope and received at the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope, can probe many meters below the surface of the moon, just like ground-piercing radar on Earth.

Image credit: Bruce A. Campbell, Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum, GBT Green Bank Observatory/AUI/NSF, Arecibo Observatory