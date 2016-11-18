Picture of the Day Lasers recreate interstellar ions

Trihydrogen, or H3+, has been called the molecule that made the universe, where it plays a greater role in astrochemistry than any other molecule. Although H3+ is astronomically abundant, no scientist understood the mechanisms that form it from organic molecules, until now. Using lasers, scientists have unlocked the secret in a basement laboratory, where they essentially duplicated the mechanism that’s found from the center of the galaxy to Earth’s own ionosphere.

Visit Website | Image credit: Michigan State University