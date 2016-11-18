Picture of the Day
Best of NSF's Science360 on social media: Researchers work by light
A team of researchers who are studying seals in Antarctica work in 40-knot winds by the light of the research vessel Laurence M. Gould. The National Science Foundation runs the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP). In addition to running three, year-round U.S. research stations - McMurdo Station, Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station and Palmer Station - on the continent, USAP supports research projects in an array of scientific disciplines including, for example, aeronomy and astrophysics, biology and medicine, geology and geophysics, glaciology, and ocean and climate systems. Outreach such as the Antarctic Artists and Writers program and education programs are also supported. For more information about USAP, visit the program's website here.
Image credit: Steve Trumble, NSF/Source: U.S. Antarctic Photo Library