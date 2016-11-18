Picture of the Day A bundle of nerves

About a third of a millimeter in diameter, this mini-brain offers a 3-D alternative to cells growing in a Petri dish. It’s cheap, costing about 25 cents to make, and relatively easy to grow. The mini-brain lasts about a month and it could be used to study a range of challenges in neuroscience including transplanting nerve cells that could help treat Parkinson’s disease and studies on how adult nerve stem cells develop.

Visit Website | Image credit: Hoffman-Kim Lab, Brown University