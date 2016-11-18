Picture of the Day How do tiny plankton turn into fish?

The Northeast U.S. Shelf generates millions of dollars in revenue from fishing, energy development and shipping. It's also used for waste disposal, recreation and conservation, and almost 30 percent of the U.S. population lives along its shores. Researchers at the National Science Foundation Northeast U.S. Shelf Long-term Ecological Research Site are melding historical records with long-term observations of the oceans, then combining them with mathematical models and large-scale experiments. The findings will ultimately inform the management of this productive ecosystem, from its phytoplankton and zooplankton to its commercially valuable fish.

