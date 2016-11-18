Picture of the Day Leaping lizards!

Many geckos inhabit trees, often living high in the canopy. Relying on their incredible adhesive strength to help them break their fall, they jump from trees and land on either leaves or relatively smooth tree trunks. A team of researchers reports that the gecko adhesive system may reach its functional limits in extreme situations, such as when a gecko--seeking, for example, to escape a predator—falls or jumps from the canopy of a rainforest.

