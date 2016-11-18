Picture of the Day Bahamian songbirds disappeared during last glacial-interglacial transition

Two species of songbirds that once made a home in the Bahamas likely became extinct on the islands because of rising sea levels and a warmer, wetter climate, according to a new study. The study presents a historical view of how climate change and the resulting habitat loss can affect Earth’s biodiversity. The eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis) and Hispaniolan crossbill (Loxia megaplaga) were among 17 species of birds that were found on the Bahamian Island of Abaco during the last ice age, but that no longer live there today. Both species are still alive elsewhere, with the former found in continental North America and the latter in Hispaniola. Fossil records from Abaco suggest that these birds resided on the island year-round, as opposed to migrating there in winter.

Image credit: Andy Reago and Chrissy McClarren (CC by 2.0)