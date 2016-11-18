Picture of the Day Aurora Borealis over Sondrestrom

Aurora borealis--the "northern lights"--light the sky over the Sondrestrom Upper Atmospheric Research Facility in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. Located just north of the Arctic Circle and 100 kilometers inland from the west coast of Greenland, the Sondrestrom facility is dedicated to studying the polar upper atmosphere. The facility is operated by SRI International in Menlo Park, Calif., under the auspices of the National Science Foundation, and in joint cooperation with Denmark's Meteorological Institute. The facility has been operating in Greenland since 1983, and continues to be in high demand by the international and national scientific communities.

Image credit: Craig J. Heinselman