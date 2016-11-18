Picture of the Day Sunrise at Barrow Tower

The tower shown in this photo was built under the National Ecological Observatory Network program (NEON) in Barrow, Alaska. This photo was taken during the construction phase of work on October 25, 2016, specifically while the tower was being instrumented with ecological sensors prior to commissioning. NEON is a continental-scale ecological observation facility, sponsored by the National Science Foundation and operated by Battelle, that gathers and synthesizes data on the impacts of climate change, land use change and invasive species on natural resources and biodiversity.

Image credit: Chris McKay, Battelle Memorial Institute