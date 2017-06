Picture of the Day The galactic center

The center of the Milky Way galaxy is only clearly visible to radio telescopes. The supermassive black hole in its core is glaring in radio waves, surrounded by the smoke rings of supernova remnants and the arcs of material caught in the core's strong magnetic fields. This gigantic image was pieced together by multiple observations taken by the Very Large Array.

Visit Website | Image credit: NRAO/AUI/NSF