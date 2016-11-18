Picture of the Day Plant root battles microbes

This image shows part of a plant root amid the diverse microbes inhabiting the rhizosphere, the region of soil surrounding plant roots. Below the soil surface, plant roots navigate a world teeming with microbes--both helpful and hostile. Complex interactions between roots and their soil-dwelling neighbors are critical to plant health and productivity.

Image credit: Illustration by Joel Brehm, Office of Research and Economic Development, University of Nebraska-Lincoln