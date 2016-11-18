Picture of the Day Donuts, math and super-dense teleportation

Quantum teleportation is a method of communicating information from one location to another without moving the physical matter to which the information is attached. In this demonstration of super-dense teleportation of quantum information, "Alice" (near) selects a particular set of states to send to "Bob" (far) using the hyper-entangled pair of photons they share. The possible states Alice may send are represented as the points on a donut shape, here artistically depicted in sharp relief from the cloudy silhouette of general quantum state that surrounds them.

Image credit: Image by Precision Graphics; copyright Paul Kwiat, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign