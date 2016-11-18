Picture of the Day Observing Alzheimer’s through a new prism

About 25 years ago, the National Science Foundation funded a group of researchers that developed algorithms to create 3-D maps of the brain’s function and structure. They and other researchers continue to enhance imaging techniques to map brain data in innovative ways. The results are images such as this prismatic hippocampus, captured by magnetic resonance imaging. The colors show the direction of fiber tracks within the structure altered by Alzheimer’s disease.

Visit Website | Image credit: Kristi Clark and Arthur W. Toga, USC Laboratory of Neuro Imaging, USC Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute