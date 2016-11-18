Picture of the Day Wetlands provide landscape-scale reduction in nitrogen pollution

In agricultural regions such as the U.S. Midwest, excess nitrate from crop fertilizer makes its way into rivers and streams through subsurface drainage channels and agricultural ditches. High nitrate concentrations in waterways can be harmful to ecosystems and human health, contaminating drinking water and eventually flowing downstream far enough to increase the size of the Gulf of Mexico's "dead zone." A new study offers insights into this problem: Multiple wetlands, or "wetland complexes" in a watershed, are extremely effective at reducing nitrate levels in rivers and streams. The results of the research are advancing scientists' understanding of wetlands and their role in pollution control, according to the researchers, and providing guidance on wetland restoration siting and benefits.

Image credit: Amy Hansen