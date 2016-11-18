Picture of the Day Tinder box weather maker

In 2010, Fourmile Canyon in the Boulder, Colorado, foothills experienced a wildfire that after a week consumed 6,181 acres and 169 homes--the most expensive blaze in the state’s history. To help firefighters battle these kinds of intense events, National Science Foundation-funded scientists recently traveled inside several wildfires to gather data. Their findings suggest that wildfires create their own weather. As the blaze burns, it generates updrafts that cool and condense, forming fluffy cumulus clouds. This activity can create strong winds, lightning and rain. These effects can travel up to a mile from the fire. Improved understanding of wildfire plume behavior will help firefighters determine where a fire is likely to spread.

