Picture of the Day Heart of darkness

Deep inside the monster galaxy M87 is a supermassive black hole. In this artist’s model, the black hole is the tiny dot in the center of a whirling disk of heated gas. Strong magnetic fields surround the disk and the north and south poles of the field act like railroad tracks to spiral charged particles outward.

