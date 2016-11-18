Picture of the Day Best of 2017: Seal of the Solomons

A new study suggests that the standard ways of measuring well-being and sustainability in communities used by global organizations may be missing critical information, and could lead to missteps in management actions. A research team, comprised of 40 scientists, policymakers and on-the-ground practitioners, suggests alternative and complementary approaches that use indicators grounded in the values of a particular community. The study grew out of work the researchers undertook in the Pacific, where scientists met with community members and local, regional and national government experts to examine issues such as food security, access to fresh water, quality education, sustainable tourism and protection of marine and terrestrial resources. Shown here: fishers at dawn in Solomon Islands.

