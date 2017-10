Picture of the Day Slowing antibiotic resistance with EnteroSword

Danial Nasr Azadani, John Ramirez and Reavelyn Pray from Del Mar College, Texas, won first place at the National Science Foundation’s 2017 Community College Innovation Challenge. Their project, "Slowing Antibiotic Resistance with EnteroSword," advocates the use of tailor-made viruses that target bacteria resistant to conventional antibiotics.

Image credit: NSF/Bill Petros