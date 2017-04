Picture of the Day Zika virus

Created using more than 10,000 images captured by a high-resolution technique, called cryo-electron microscopy, this illustration of the Zika virus reveals something like a topographic map of the infecting agent. This zoomed-in illustration shows not just the envelope that encircles the virus, but also the RNA (in yellow) that lives inside it and allows the virus to replicate.

Image credit: David S. Goodsell