Picture of the Day Custom robots in a matter of minutes

Three-dimensional printing has transformed the way that people can turn ideas into real objects, allowing users to move away from more traditional manufacturing. Despite these developments, current design tools still have space and motion limitations, and there’s a steep learning curve to understanding the various nuances. “Interactive Robogami,” which lets you design a robot in minutes and then 3-D print and assemble it in as little as four hours, aims to be much more intuitive. It uses simulations and interactive feedback with algorithms for design composition, allowing users to focus on high-level conceptual design. Users can choose from a library of more than 50 different bodies, wheels, legs and “peripherals,” as well as a selection of different steps (“gaits”).

Image credit: MIT CSAIL