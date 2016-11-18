Picture of the Day The social network

As human neurons develop, they build elaborate social networks like these. To get a handle on this process, some researchers have turned to statistical analysis. This provides a way to measure changes in single cells and the network as it grows. Details on social behavior of the network will help researchers understand the design of brain tissue and the complex process that creates the brain and spinal cord. Such insights will also aid researchers in their quest for new treatments to repair damage to the nervous system.

Visit Website | Image credit: Arun Mahadevan, Qutub Lab, Rice University