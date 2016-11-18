Picture of the Day A bird in the museum is worth 2 in the bush

The oldest collegiate museum west of the Mississippi River has been accumulating research collections for nearly 160 years. One of its broadest and most interesting is the ornithology collection, which includes more than 31,000 bird, nest and egg specimens. A Baltimore oriole specimen sits in an old storage cabinet in Macbride Hall’s attic along with other birds still waiting to be relocated.

Visit Website | Image credit: Justin Torner, University of Iowa